Rambus DPA Resistant PKEv2, PKEv3, PKEv4 Cryptographic Accelerator Cores prevent against the leakage of secret cryptographic key material through attacks when integrated into an SoC or FPGA.



The DPA Resistant Hardware cores offer chipmakers an easy-to-integrate technology-independent soft-macro security solution with built-in side-channel resistance for cryptographic functions across a wide array of devices.



These high-performance cores provide a higher level of protection than standard security cores, while improving time-to-market, as all the cores are validated DPA countermeasures. It is highly flexible for integration with standard cipher modes such as Cipher Block Chaining (CBC), Counter (CTR) and Authenticated Encryption mode / Galois Counter (GCM) modes. The fast AES core performs AES encryption with DPA protection using only 2 clock cycles per AES round, outperforming any existing solution.