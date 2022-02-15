RSA-ECC Public Key Accelerator Engine, 750K ops/sec
The DPA Resistant Hardware cores offer chipmakers an easy-to-integrate technology-independent soft-macro security solution with built-in side-channel resistance for cryptographic functions across a wide array of devices.
These high-performance cores provide a higher level of protection than standard security cores, while improving time-to-market, as all the cores are validated DPA countermeasures. It is highly flexible for integration with standard cipher modes such as Cipher Block Chaining (CBC), Counter (CTR) and Authenticated Encryption mode / Galois Counter (GCM) modes. The fast AES core performs AES encryption with DPA protection using only 2 clock cycles per AES round, outperforming any existing solution.
View RSA-ECC Public Key Accelerator Engine, 750K ops/sec full description to...
- see the entire RSA-ECC Public Key Accelerator Engine, 750K ops/sec datasheet
- get in contact with RSA-ECC Public Key Accelerator Engine, 750K ops/sec Supplier
Block Diagram of the RSA-ECC Public Key Accelerator Engine, 750K ops/sec
Rambus IP
- AES-ECB-CBC-CFB-OFB-CTR-GCM-XTS-CCM Crypto Accelerator
- AES-GCM Multi-channel upto 2Tbps Crypto Accelerator
- RT-640 Embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) for Automotive ASIL-B
- AES-ECB-CBC-CFB-CTR-GCM 1 Billion Trace DPA Resistant Crypto Accelerator
- ICE-IP-338 High-speed XTS-GCM Multi Stream Inline Cipher Engine
- ICE-IP-358 High-speed XTS-GCM Multi Stream Inline Cipher Engine, DPA resistant