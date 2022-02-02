Rambus Hardware Root of Trust RT-650 is a fully-programmable hardware security core offering security by design. It protects against a wide range of attacks through state-of-the-art anti-tamper and security techniques.



Government hardware most often requires higher security protections due to sensitive information being stored or processed. As with every product within the CryptoManager Root of Trust 600-series, the RT650 features our 32-bit RSIC-V siloed and layered secure co-processor, along with dedicated secure memories.



The RT-650 adds an additional layer of protection thru the implementation of Differential Power Analysis (DPA)-protected cryptographic accelerators, including AES-AE-16, HMAC 512, 3DES, RSA 4K, ECC 521, RBG, and a NIST-compliant Random Bit Generator. Satisfying a requirement of most government applications, the RT-650 core is FIPS-140-2 compliant. The ideal choice for system architects designing chips specifically for government use, the RT-650 offers an unparalleled 'secure by design' approach.