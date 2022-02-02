RT-650 DPA-Resistant Hardware Root of Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
Government hardware most often requires higher security protections due to sensitive information being stored or processed. As with every product within the CryptoManager Root of Trust 600-series, the RT650 features our 32-bit RSIC-V siloed and layered secure co-processor, along with dedicated secure memories.
The RT-650 adds an additional layer of protection thru the implementation of Differential Power Analysis (DPA)-protected cryptographic accelerators, including AES-AE-16, HMAC 512, 3DES, RSA 4K, ECC 521, RBG, and a NIST-compliant Random Bit Generator. Satisfying a requirement of most government applications, the RT-650 core is FIPS-140-2 compliant. The ideal choice for system architects designing chips specifically for government use, the RT-650 offers an unparalleled 'secure by design' approach.
Block Diagram of the RT-650 DPA-Resistant Hardware Root of Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
Security Engine IP
