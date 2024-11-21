The SafeSPI-CTRL core implements a versatile and highly reliable Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) controller compliant with the SafeSPI specification. Offering maximum flexibility to the host system, a single instance of the SafeSPI-CTRL core can be programmed to act as a SafeSPI master, slave, or monitor, or as master or slave controller for conventional SPI. The core supports all SafeSPI frame formats and addressing modes and allows extended configuration options for conventional SPI, so it can communicate with any SafeSPI-compliant device as well as with devices implementing a wide range of SPI protocol variants or over-SPI protocols, such as xSPI.



The SafeSPI-CTRL core imposes minimum overhead on the host system. As a SafeSPI interface controller, it automatically generates and checks CRCs and implements the fault management processes provisioned by the SafeSPI specification. Furthermore, the core can automatically filter traffic based on address and CSN when operating as a monitor. The core can also be programmed to operate in autonomous bridging mode, where it will translate transactions on the local AXI4-Lite bus to transactions on the SafeSPI bus and vice versa without any firmware assistance.



The core can satisfy the requirements of the most stringent functional safety assurance levels by optionally implementing a series of hardware mechanisms. These include spatial redundancy for critical modules, data protection by CRC or parity in buffers and registers, and self-diagnostics with a real-time fault injection facility. A certification data package consisting of an FMEDA, and Safety Manual documents is also optionally available.



Consistent with CAST’s quality standards, the SafeSPI-CTRL core adheres to the industry’s best coding and verification practices to ensure easy integration and trouble-free implementation in ASIC or FPGA technologies. The interface controller core is highly configurable at synthesis time, allowing tuning of its supported features and size to each design’s needs. It uses 32-bit AXI4-Lite interfaces, which can optionally operate on a clock domain asynchronous to the serial clock. Technology mapping, constraining, and scan insertion are straightforward, as the LINT-clean RTL design contains no multi-cycle or false paths and uses only rising-edge-triggered D-type flip-flops, no tri-states, an asynchronous reset line per clock domain, and clean clock domain crossing modules. Its reliability and low risk have been proven through rigorous verification and FPGA validation.



