Alma Technologies UHT-JPEG2K-E is a very high performance standalone JPEG 2000 encoder IP Core, designed to provide the extreme performance needed by modern video compression applications that have to cope with massive pixel rates and resolutions. The core implements Part 1 of ISO/IEC 15444-1 image compression standard and supports lossy and lossless encoding of 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 and 4:0:0 video streams, in 8 up to 16 bits sample depths.



Using multiple internal compression engines, the UHT-JPEG2K-E offers the needed performance through its scalable parallel architecture. Each input image or video frame is split internally into pieces and each piece is allocated to one of the multiple internal compression engines. The encoded output streams of the compression engines are combined in a single output stream. These operations are done in a way that is transparent to the system utilizing the IP, abstracting all the parallelization complexity from the rest SoC components. The number of internal compression engines is configurable before synthesis, adapting to the implementation technology speed, and non-critical resources are shared between the multiple compression engines.

Features

ISO/IEC 15444-1 Compliant and Standalone Operation

Full compliance to the ISO/IEC 15444-1 JPEG 2000 specification



4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 and 4:0:0 encoding



8 up to 16 bits sample depth encoding



Up to 65535 x 65535 image resolution



Up to 8192 x 8192 tile resolution



Lossless or lossy compression



Advanced rate control engine



ISO/IEC 15444-1 compliant code stream (JPC) or file (JP2) JPEG 2000 output



CPU-less, complete and standalone operation

Advanced JPEG 2000 Implementation

Ultra-high throughput in medium-end silicon



Superior compression and video quality from ED to Ultra HD resolutions



CBR image/video encoding mode



Rate control option with programmable requested output compression ratios





On-the-fly nominal output compression ratios changes are supported



Medium requirements in external memory bandwidth



Flexible external memory interface



Independent of external memory type





Tolerant to latencies





Allows for shared memory access





Can optionally operate on independent clock domain

Easy Implementation and Verification

Extensive documentation



Bit Accurate Model (BAM) with optional Test Vector generation functionality



Self-checking testbench environment



Sample BAM scripts



Synthesis scripts



Simulation scripts



Place & Route scripts for FPGAs

Trouble-Free Technology Map and Implementation

Fully portable HDL source code



No internal tri-states



Strictly positive edge triggered design



D-type only Flip-Flops



Fully synchronous operation



Safe CDC transfers



No need for special timing constraints



No false or multi-cycle paths within the same clock domain





No CDC transfers that need to be constrained





No specially constrained timing paths

Block Diagram of the Scalable UHD JPEG 2000 Encoder - 8 up to 16 bits per Component Lossy or Numerically Lossless Image / Video Compression