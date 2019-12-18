Scalable UHD JPEG 2000 Encoder - 8 up to 16 bits per Component Lossy or Numerically Lossless Image / Video Compression
Using multiple internal compression engines, the UHT-JPEG2K-E offers the needed performance through its scalable parallel architecture. Each input image or video frame is split internally into pieces and each piece is allocated to one of the multiple internal compression engines. The encoded output streams of the compression engines are combined in a single output stream. These operations are done in a way that is transparent to the system utilizing the IP, abstracting all the parallelization complexity from the rest SoC components. The number of internal compression engines is configurable before synthesis, adapting to the implementation technology speed, and non-critical resources are shared between the multiple compression engines.
Features
- ISO/IEC 15444-1 Compliant and Standalone Operation
- Full compliance to the ISO/IEC 15444-1 JPEG 2000 specification
- 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 and 4:0:0 encoding
- 8 up to 16 bits sample depth encoding
- Up to 65535 x 65535 image resolution
- Up to 8192 x 8192 tile resolution
- Lossless or lossy compression
- Advanced rate control engine
- ISO/IEC 15444-1 compliant code stream (JPC) or file (JP2) JPEG 2000 output
- CPU-less, complete and standalone operation
- Advanced JPEG 2000 Implementation
- Ultra-high throughput in medium-end silicon
- Superior compression and video quality from ED to Ultra HD resolutions
- CBR image/video encoding mode
- Rate control option with programmable requested output compression ratios
- On-the-fly nominal output compression ratios changes are supported
- Medium requirements in external memory bandwidth
- Flexible external memory interface
- Independent of external memory type
- Tolerant to latencies
- Allows for shared memory access
- Can optionally operate on independent clock domain
- Easy Implementation and Verification
- Extensive documentation
- Bit Accurate Model (BAM) with optional Test Vector generation functionality
- Self-checking testbench environment
- Sample BAM scripts
- Synthesis scripts
- Simulation scripts
- Place & Route scripts for FPGAs
- Trouble-Free Technology Map and Implementation
- Fully portable HDL source code
- No internal tri-states
- Strictly positive edge triggered design
- D-type only Flip-Flops
- Fully synchronous operation
- Safe CDC transfers
- No need for special timing constraints
- No false or multi-cycle paths within the same clock domain
- No CDC transfers that need to be constrained
- No specially constrained timing paths
Block Diagram of the Scalable UHD JPEG 2000 Encoder - 8 up to 16 bits per Component Lossy or Numerically Lossless Image / Video Compression
View Scalable UHD JPEG 2000 Encoder - 8 up to 16 bits per Component Lossy or Numerically Lossless Image / Video Compression full description to...
- see the entire Scalable UHD JPEG 2000 Encoder - 8 up to 16 bits per Component Lossy or Numerically Lossless Image / Video Compression datasheet
- get in contact with Scalable UHD JPEG 2000 Encoder - 8 up to 16 bits per Component Lossy or Numerically Lossless Image / Video Compression Supplier
JPEG 2000
- JPEG 2000 decoder for high-speed applications (up to multi-channel DCI 2K and 4K, HD 1080i and 1080p)
- JPEG 2000 encoder for high-speed applications (up to multi-channel DCI 2K and 4K, HD 1080i and 1080p)
- JPEG 2000 Encoder - Up to 16-bit per Component Lossy & Numerically Lossless Image & Video Compression
- "Beyond DCI" 4K JPEG 2000 Encoder/JPEG 2000 Decoder
- 4K Mathematically Lossless JPEG 2000 Encoder/JPEG 2000 decoder
- 4K JPEG 2000 Encoder/JPEG 2000 Decoder