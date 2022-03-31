Scalable Ultra-High Throughput DSC 1.2b Decoder
The core is designed for enabling ultra-high frame rate SD, HD and Ultra HD video decoding up to 10K resolutions, even in medium-end ASIC or FPGA silicon. The scalability of this IP core enables highly cost-effective silicon implementations of applications that need to handle massive pixel rates and resolutions. The UHT-DSC-D is available for ASIC or Intel, Lattice, Microsemi and Xilinx FPGA and SoC based designs.
The UHT-DSC-D is very easy to use and integrate in a system, designed for using only internal memory blocks and with simple, fully controllable and FIFO-like, streaming input and output interfaces. It requires minimal host intervention as it only needs to be programmed once per video sequence. Once programmed, it can decode an arbitrary number of video frames without the need of any further intervention or assistance by the host system CPU.
Block Diagram of the Scalable Ultra-High Throughput DSC 1.2b Decoder
