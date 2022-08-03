Image scaling is a process of constructing a resized image from a given input image. The constructed image can be smaller, larger, or equal in size, depending on the scaling ratio.



The UHT-SCALER core is an image scaler which provides a video processing block, that converts the input color images of one size to output color images of a different size. It supports scaling of 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 and 4:0:0 (grayscale) video streams, in 8 up to 16 bits sample depths and supports bilinear, bicubic, lanczos and expfilter scaling algorithms. The UHT-SCALER core is a standalone and high-performance scaler, designed for enabling ultra-high frame rate SD and HD scaling, and Ultra HD video encoding (4K/8K and beyond), even in low-end ASIC or FPGA silicon. The UHT-SCALER is available for ASIC or AMD-Xilinx, Efinix, Intel, Lattice and Microsemi FPGA and SoC based designs.



The UHT-SCALER is very easy to use and integrate in a system. It requires minimal host intervention as it only needs to be programmed once per video sequence. Once programmed, it can scale an arbitrary number of video frames without the need of any further intervention or assistance by the host system CPU.



Using multiple internal processing engines, the UHT-SCALER offers the needed performance through its scalable parallel architecture. Each input image or video frame is split internally into chunks and each chunk is assigned to one of multiple internal compression units. This is done in a way which is totally transparent to the system utilizing the IP, abstracting all the parallelization complexity from the rest SoC components. The number of internal compression units is configurable before synthesis, adapting to the implementation technology speed, and non-critical resources are shared between the multiple compression engines.



The UHT-SCALER accepts the uncompressed raw video data in interleaved scan format and outputs scaled uncompressed raw video data in interleaved scan format. No post processing on the output video data, other than (as examples) saving, muxing, or transmitting, is required by the host.



The UHT-SCALER core is designed with simple, fully controllable and FIFO-like, streaming input and output interfaces. Being carefully designed and rigorously verified, the UHT-SCALER is a reliable, easy-to-use and integrate IP providing a best value solution for your FPGA or ASIC design.





