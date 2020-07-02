Scaler IP - MSCALE
Features
- Input Resolution
- Min Input Resolution : 720 x 1280
- Output Resolution : Up to QHD
- Scaling Ratio
- Up Scale : x 4.0
- 4-BUS of Interface, 3 Line Memory
- 8 bit / 10 bit of Bit-Processing
- Supports Command and Video Mode
- Uses Bi-Linear Interpolation
Benefits
- Silicon Proven Several Times for Mobile Phone
- Use Small Gate Counts
- Optimized for Power Saving
Deliverables
- IP Specification
- Encrypted RTL Source Code IP Core
- Comprehensive Integration Guide
- Technical Support and Maintenance Updates
- IP Customization and Integration Services Available
- Multi-Project Licenses Available
Block Diagram of the Scaler IP - MSCALE IP Core
