BTREE’s MSCALE enlarges the input video to fit the panel size. Bi-Linear interpolation is the basic algorithm, and also various methods such as sharpness control are used in the local area to make the best image

Features

Input Resolution

Min Input Resolution : 720 x 1280

Output Resolution : Up to QHD

Scaling Ratio

Up Scale : x 4.0

4-BUS of Interface, 3 Line Memory

8 bit / 10 bit of Bit-Processing

Supports Command and Video Mode

Uses Bi-Linear Interpolation

Benefits

Silicon Proven Several Times for Mobile Phone

Use Small Gate Counts

Optimized for Power Saving

Deliverables

IP Specification

Encrypted RTL Source Code IP Core

Comprehensive Integration Guide

Technical Support and Maintenance Updates

IP Customization and Integration Services Available

Multi-Project Licenses Available

Block Diagram of the Scaler IP - MSCALE IP Core