SD4.1 UHS- II PHY - SAMSUNG 14nm 1.8V/0.8V
Features
- SD 4.1 compliant SDHC/SDXC UHS-II Physical Layer for Host
- 16bit interface to Link layer
- Supports both Full Duplex mode and Half Duplex mode
- Wide range channel speed up to 1.56Gbps
- Power saving mode
- Configurable analog characteristics
- Driver swing voltage
- Driver rise time / fall time
- Regulator/BGR voltage
- PLL loop filter, vco gain and vco offset frequency
- PLL lock detector accuracy
- DET threshold voltage
- Terminator resistance
- Testability:
- Built-in scan test
- Various loop-back tests
- Area: <1mm2
- Process:
- SAMSUNG14nm 1.8V/0.8V
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Integration guideline
- GDSII or Phantom GDSII
- Layer map table
- CDL netlist for LVS
- LEF
- Verilog behavior model
- Liberty timing model
- DRC/LVS/DRC results
- Verilog RTL or netlist of digital part.
Applications
- Portable Media Player, Tablet, MID, xPAD
- Notebook, Smart TV supporting SDXC
- Bridger between USB, SATA, PCIe and SDXC
- High-End Digital Still Camera, HD Camera, Digital Photo Frame
- SDXC card, SDXC interface of WiFi module
Block Diagram of the SD4.1 UHS- II PHY - SAMSUNG 14nm 1.8V/0.8V
