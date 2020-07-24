This is a physical layer for SDHC/SDXC UHS-II complying SD 4.1 specification. This IP consists of two parts, one is a synthesizable digital part and the other is a mixed-signal SERDES. It supports 390Mbps to 1.56Gbps data rate and both Full Duplex/Half Duplex modes.

Features

SD 4.1 compliant SDHC/SDXC UHS-II Physical Layer for Host

16bit interface to Link layer

Supports both Full Duplex mode and Half Duplex mode

Wide range channel speed up to 1.56Gbps

Power saving mode

Configurable analog characteristics

Driver swing voltage



Driver rise time / fall time



Regulator/BGR voltage



PLL loop filter, vco gain and vco offset frequency



PLL lock detector accuracy



DET threshold voltage



Terminator resistance

Testability:

Built-in scan test



Various loop-back tests

Area: <1mm2

Process:

SAMSUNG14nm 1.8V/0.8V

Deliverables

Datasheet

Integration guideline

GDSII or Phantom GDSII

Layer map table

CDL netlist for LVS

LEF

Verilog behavior model

Liberty timing model

DRC/LVS/DRC results

Verilog RTL or netlist of digital part.

Applications

Portable Media Player, Tablet, MID, xPAD

Notebook, Smart TV supporting SDXC

Bridger between USB, SATA, PCIe and SDXC

High-End Digital Still Camera, HD Camera, Digital Photo Frame

SDXC card, SDXC interface of WiFi module

Block Diagram of the SD4.1 UHS- II PHY - SAMSUNG 14nm 1.8V/0.8V