PT21 accepts a 20-bit video data input from a de-serialiser PHY and clock which it decodes to a 24/30-bit YCbCr+A or RGB+A 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 video output with separate syncs.



SMPTE-425M advanced modes (4:4:4:4 RGB and 12-bit), are also decoded.

Features

Supports the decoding of digital video, from 525i to 36-bit 3G-SDI RGBA formats.

Supports SMPTE-259M, SMPTE-292M, SMPTE-260M, SMPTE-425M and SMPTE-428.

Automatic standard detection.

Small footprint.

Deliverables

RTL compliant Verilog source code.

Optional Verilog Test bench.

User manual.

6 months' design in support.

Optional support extension.

Optional on-site training.

Applications

Camera interfaces.

Broadcast TV.

Security/CCTV.

Block Diagram of the SDI/HD-SDI/3G-SDI decoder IP Core