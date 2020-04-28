SDI/HD-SDI/3G-SDI Encoder
SMPTE-425M advanced modes (4:4:4:4 RGB and 12-bit), are also accepted.
PT20 encodes this data to a 20-bit data + clock output format for serializing in an external PHY.
Features
- Supports the encoding of digital video, from 525i to 36-bit 3G-SDI RGBA formats.
- Supports SMPTE-259M, SMPTE-292M, SMPTE-260M, SMPTE-425M and SMPTE-428.
- Automatic clock selection for PHY.
- Small footprint.
Deliverables
- RTL compliant Verilog source code.
- Optional Verilog Test bench.
- User manual.
- 6 months' design in support.
- Optional support extension.
- Optional on-site training.
Applications
- Camera interfaces.
- Broadcast TV.
- Security/CCTV.
Block Diagram of the SDI/HD-SDI/3G-SDI Encoder IP Core
