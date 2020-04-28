PT20 accepts 8/10-bit BT656 format video (525i/625i operation) or 16/20-bit and 24/30/36-bit BT1120 format video with separate syncs (HD operation).



SMPTE-425M advanced modes (4:4:4:4 RGB and 12-bit), are also accepted.



PT20 encodes this data to a 20-bit data + clock output format for serializing in an external PHY.

Features

Supports the encoding of digital video, from 525i to 36-bit 3G-SDI RGBA formats.

Supports SMPTE-259M, SMPTE-292M, SMPTE-260M, SMPTE-425M and SMPTE-428.

Automatic clock selection for PHY.

Small footprint.

Deliverables

RTL compliant Verilog source code.

Optional Verilog Test bench.

User manual.

6 months' design in support.

Optional support extension.

Optional on-site training.

Applications

Camera interfaces.

Broadcast TV.

Security/CCTV.

Block Diagram of the SDI/HD-SDI/3G-SDI Encoder IP Core