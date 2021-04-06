Extend 4K or 8K using today's deployed HD-SDI/3G-SDI systems



The IPX-SDI-MAP IP-cores enable to efficiently transport TICO RDD35 and TICO-XS (JPEG-XS) over existing SDI.



It enables to re-use the deployed SDI interfaces and cables (like HD-SDI, 3G-SDI) to carry more resolutions like 4K or 8K video. This technology and associated products are covered by one or more claims of patents awarding intoPIX's hard work and innovation.



It allows to replace the full active video area by a new compressed video area avoiding EAV/SAV forbidden codewords. The technology is being used all over the work, being implemented by several companies, members of the TICO Alliance. intoPIX have defined a method to carry 4K TICO-RDD35 compressed video over a single 3G-SDI registered as SMPTE RDD35. The method has been adapted to also carry JPEG-XS over SDI, enabling to gain further compression efficiency and preserving interoperability between equipment manufacturers and users.



intoPIX delivers the "IPX-SDI-MAP" IP-cores to be used with the TICO & TICO-XS encoder & decoder to manage the formatting and transport of TICO and TICO-XS over the active area of the SDI frame.