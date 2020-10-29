This SDR RF IP family are ultra-low-power radio solutions optimized from IoT and M2M to 5G applications. They integrate all the necessary RF/analog/mixed-signal functions to support radio functions for most standards operating in this frequency range at low-cost and ultra-low-power.



The receive path (RX) has very high dynamic range and is implemented with direct-conversion architecture without external SAW filter. A direct conversion TX generates low EVM signals to drive the external power amplifier. An integrated Frac-N frequency synthesizers and LO-chains generate the required low phase-noise LO signals for TX and RX mixers. Optional fully integrated power management can be integrated to minimize the module eBOM cost.



Each Receiver (RX) path has 2 or 3 LNAs, one for low band and one for high band. Low-band LNA can be configured for any 3GPP frequency band from 0.4GHz to 1.5GHz using off-chip matching components. Also high-band LNA can be configured for any 3GPP frequency band from 1.5GHz to 2.6GHz or 3.8GHz. Each LNA output is connected to quadrature downconverting mixers. LNA has variable gain. Mixer is followed by RX LPF. PGA follows the RX LPF and can either be connected to the RX output ports, or to the input of integrated ADCs (Customer option). The RX supports both low-IF and direct conversion architectures.



This unique SDR RF IP family support many wireless market standards, including: 5G, Wi-Fi, LTE, NB-IoT, 802.15.4g, 802.11ah, Bluetooth, LORA, GNSS/GPS among others. This ultra-low-power transceiver IP enables Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications.



This is the 3rd Generation SDR RF IP, of more than a decades’ engineering work, with a road map for 5G and beyond:



SDR1: TSMC65, 1x2 300MHz – 2.8GHz, up to 40MHz bandwidth, up to 160/640MSPS ADC/DAC

SDR2: TSMC65, 2x2, 100kHz-3.8GHz, up to 120MHz bandwidth, 160/640 MSPS ADC/DAC, FD-FDD

SDR3: TSMC40, 1x1 200KHz~20MHz, up to 80MSPS ADC/DAC, TDD/HD-FDD, optimized for IoT

SDR4: TSMC22, 200MHz ̴7.3GHz, (2022 sampling), TDD/FD-FDD