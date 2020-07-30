The Silvaco Secure AHB Performance Subsystem is a high-performance AHB subsystem that allows for a high level of hardware and software security. It integrates a security conscious processor, the ARM Cortex-M3, with a security conscious low power high-performance subsystem. Everything is pre-integrated with the necessary AHB and APB IP cores needed to run a small software kernel or a Real Time Operating System (RTOS). This subsystem is ideal for any deeply embedded system that requires enhanced security and protection from cyber-attacks and intrusions, such as IoT, smart sensors, smart controllers, and mixed signal devices.

Security in the Cortex-M3 is based on the MPU, Handler Mode, and privilege level. There are 8 memory ranges supported by the MPU and, it only regulates one master - the processor - in a multimaster system. To prevent additional masters from violating system integrity, the Secure AHB Subsystem adds the following IP:



• Secure AHB Fabric

• SRAM Programmable Memory MPU

• ROM Parameterized Memory MPU



The Secure AHB Fabric connects several AHB Masters (secure or non-secure) to several AHB Slaves (secure or non-secure) in a crossbar switch arrangement. In this system, only the processor can produce secure AHB transactions, and all other AHB Masters are always designated as non-secure . AHB Slaves are categorized by the Fabric as either secure or nonsecure, depending on the level of protection that is desired. A special case exists for memories, which are designated as nonsecure slaves by the Fabric. Security enforcement for memories is performed instead by the SRAM Programmable Memory MPU and/or the ROM Parameterized Memory MPU. This arrangement provides for greater flexibility for each physical memory - each memory may be divided into secure and nonsecure regions - and potentially reduces the number of memory instantiations in the system. The Secure AHB Fabric& Memory MPUs can be used stand-alone, or in conjunction with the ARM Cortex-M3’s Memory Protection Unit (MPU). The Secure Fabric can take care of all coarse memory security partitioning leaving more room in the MPUs for finer tuning.



Features

Processor Options

ARM Cortex-M3 with low power logic, JTAG, MPU



Optional Instruction/Data Mux (Von Neuman or Harvard Architecture)



Optional ARM Flash Cache (order separately from ARM)

Infrastructure

CPU



Secure AHB Bus Matrix / Decode – 8 masters, 12 slaves



AHB to APB Bridge (2)



JTAG

Standard Peripherals

8,16,32-bit Internal SRAM Controller with MPU



ROM with MPU



Power Management Unit



DMA (4 channels)



AES with optional secure key loader



Windowed Watchdog Timer



Timers (2)



Remap Register



Real-Time Clock

Configurable Peripherals

Secure AHB Fabric Interconnect



GPIO (width, interrupt capability)



I2C Master



I2C Slave



SPI Master / Slave

Quad SPI Master / Slave (Octal SPI Master optional) 16550 UART

Generic Registers

Hardware Security Features

ARM Memory Protection Unit (MPU) & Privilege level



SRAM & ROM MPUs



AES H/W Encryption/Decryption



Keys for AES can be in NV or OTP memory and directly loaded into AES registers (No processor access)



AHB Fabric is parameterized so each master and slave can be designated as secure or non-secure



If a non-secure AHB master attempts to access a secure AHB slave, the access is blocked, bus info is captured, and an interrupt can be generated

Software

An RTOS (such as Free RTOS) may be used



Secure Flash Loader, Boot Loader



Examples using AES, Secure Fabric, and MPU



Interrupt and Fault Handlers



Use of Main and Process Stacks



Supervisory Call (SVC) examples



Hardware Adaption Layer / Drivers



AES, GPIO, QSPI, Timer, UART, Watchdog Timer

Benefits

Quick development start up

Low power plus performance to handle most IoT software

Integration and software support available

Cost effective

Deliverables

Verilog RTL source code

Test bench with test suites

Documentation including User's Guide and Integration Guide

Technology-independent synthesis constraints

Applications

IoT Edge Devices

Medical Devices

Mixed Signal Digital - MEMS

Smart Sensors, Smart Metering, Smart Lighting

Health Monitors

Home / Office

Surveillance, Home Automation, Smart Thermostats

Industrial

Machine / Motor Control, System Health Monitoring

Block Diagram of the Secure AHB Performance Subsystem - ARM M3 (70158)