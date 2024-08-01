The TESIC-420 IP is a Common Criteria (CC) EAL5+ PP0117 certification ready Secure Enclave available as a hard-macro for plug and-play SoC integration.



The TESIC-420 Secure Enclave IP provides the highest level of security for an SoC. Patented design techniques and countermeasures against side channel and perturbation attacks ensure the high levels security whilst keeping power consumption to a minimum.



Cryptographic hardware accelerators provide efficient support for standard cryptography and security operations increasing throughput while respecting power constraints and security requirements.



The BootROM and secondary boot loader firmware manage the certified life cycle and enforce and assure security from manufacturing to deployment.



The TESIC-420 is based on propriety IP free of 3rd party rights and royalties.