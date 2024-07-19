Crypto Coprocessor with integrated Post-Quantum Cryptography IPs
Symmetric operations are offloaded very efficiently as it has a built-in scatter/gather DMA. The coprocessors can be used to accelerate/offload IPsec, VPN, TLS/SSL, disk encryption, or any custom application requiring cryptography
algorithms.
Post-Quantum Cryptographic algorithms are including in the solutions to accelerate/offload security operations based on XMSS for FW verification, or on Crystals Kyber for secure Key Exchange, or also on Crystals Dilithium for Digital Signature.
