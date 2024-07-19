The Crypto Coprocessors are a hardware IP core platform that accelerates cryptographic operations in System-on-Chip (SoC) environment on FPGA or ASIC.



Symmetric operations are offloaded very efficiently as it has a built-in scatter/gather DMA. The coprocessors can be used to accelerate/offload IPsec, VPN, TLS/SSL, disk encryption, or any custom application requiring cryptography

algorithms.

Post-Quantum Cryptographic algorithms are including in the solutions to accelerate/offload security operations based on XMSS for FW verification, or on Crystals Kyber for secure Key Exchange, or also on Crystals Dilithium for Digital Signature.