Secure-IC’s integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP) provides a complete end-to-end security solution to supply, deploy and manage a fleet of devices from the cloud.



Secure-IC provides a comprehensive set of solutions to ensure the security of embedded systems such as IoT devices security, automotive ECU security systems or industrial IoT security. The solution is responsible for guaranteeing the security level of the integrated circuit throughout its life and supporting our customer to “Supply, Deploy and Manage” its device fleet.