Securyzr integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP). Complete end-to-end security solution to supply, deploy and manage a fleet of devices from the cloud.
Secure-IC provides a comprehensive set of solutions to ensure the security of embedded systems such as IoT devices security, automotive ECU security systems or industrial IoT security. The solution is responsible for guaranteeing the security level of the integrated circuit throughout its life and supporting our customer to “Supply, Deploy and Manage” its device fleet.
Block Diagram of the Securyzr integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP). Complete end-to-end security solution to supply, deploy and manage a fleet of devices from the cloud.
security IP
- RT-630 Hardware Root of Trust Security Processor for Cloud/AI/ML SoC FIPS-140
- RT-660 DPA & Fault Injection Resistant Hardware Root of Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
- RT-640 Embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) for Automotive ASIL-B
- RT-650 DPA-Resistant Hardware Root of Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
- integrated Secure Element (iSE) for multiple applications - Hardware Security Module (HSM) - Security Enclave - Security Subsystem
- Root of Trust eSecure module for SoC security