Securyzr™ neo Core Platform - One core, multiple products
Why Securyzr™ neo Core Platform
The Securyzr™ neo Core Platform is designed to address the diverse embedded security needs of various industries and applications. From chip-level hardware security to comprehensive Chip-to-Cloud solutions, Secure-IC offers tailored configurations to meet different market security requirements, standards and certifications. Backed by over a decade of development and deployment in various industries, this platform delivers unmatched performance and versatility for the most demanding applications.
Securyzr™ Benefit from Secure-IC’s rich legacy while embracing cutting-edge technologies.
Advantages of Securyzr™ neo Core Platform
A Unified Platform
Secure-IC is constantly developing and leading the embedded cybersecurity market, and has been doing so for over a decade. From feedbacks gathered across hundreds of customer projects and clear market needs assessments, Secure-IC offers its Securyzr™ neo Core Platform with one objective: best in-class security for all applications.
Robust
With a single platform for multiple markets, Secure-IC is the only global provider capable of delivering integrated Secure Elements (iSE) resistant to the most advanced attacks thanks to its unique expertise. Embedding cutting-edge technologies such as Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Anti-Tampering (Securyzr™ Active Shield and Digital Sensor) and Artificial Intelligence-based solution (Securyzr™ Intrusion Detection System), the Securyzr™ iSE neo Series are the most advanced security subsystems
ever proposed, backed-up by over 1 billion deployments and down to the most advanced technology nodes.
Efficient
Secure-IC’s extensive knowledge and culture for excellence provided the Securyzr™ neo Core Platform with top-notch security solutions, embedded into one core that has been optimized and enhanced for the best Power Performance Area (PPA). The result is a solution capable of answering market needs with the lowest silicon cost.
and Holistic
From anti-tampering to key management (Securyzr™ PUF and TRNG), from data encryption, secure boot, to security lifecycle management (Securyzr™ Server), the Securyzr™ neo Core Platform is the unique solution to secure any design and comply with all required certifications and standards.
Block Diagram of the Securyzr™ neo Core Platform - One core, multiple products
security subsystem IP
- Quad core IP platform with integrated Arm security subsystem
- Post-Quantum Security Subsystem (PQ-HW-SUB)
- Root of Trust eSecure module for SoC security
- Securyzr iSE 100/300/700/900 series by Secure-IC: integrated Secure Element (iSE) for multiple applications
- Security Enclave IP based on RISC-V
- Secure AHB Performance Subsystem - ARM M3