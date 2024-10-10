Securyzr™ neo Core Platform is Secure-IC’s enhanced version of its flagship offering Securyzr™ integrated Secure Element (iSE) Series. Thanks to its common platform, the entire Securyzr™ neo Series is now faster and more optimized than ever. With an optimal Power Performance Area (PPA), Secure-IC is offering a more comprehensive and mature solution to address all security needs from different applications: spanning from IoT, Factory Automation, AIoT, Automotive, Cloud & Datacenter, to Mobile.



Why Securyzr™ neo Core Platform

The Securyzr™ neo Core Platform is designed to address the diverse embedded security needs of various industries and applications. From chip-level hardware security to comprehensive Chip-to-Cloud solutions, Secure-IC offers tailored configurations to meet different market security requirements, standards and certifications. Backed by over a decade of development and deployment in various industries, this platform delivers unmatched performance and versatility for the most demanding applications.



Securyzr™ Benefit from Secure-IC’s rich legacy while embracing cutting-edge technologies.



Advantages of Securyzr™ neo Core Platform

A Unified Platform

Secure-IC is constantly developing and leading the embedded cybersecurity market, and has been doing so for over a decade. From feedbacks gathered across hundreds of customer projects and clear market needs assessments, Secure-IC offers its Securyzr™ neo Core Platform with one objective: best in-class security for all applications.



Robust

With a single platform for multiple markets, Secure-IC is the only global provider capable of delivering integrated Secure Elements (iSE) resistant to the most advanced attacks thanks to its unique expertise. Embedding cutting-edge technologies such as Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Anti-Tampering (Securyzr™ Active Shield and Digital Sensor) and Artificial Intelligence-based solution (Securyzr™ Intrusion Detection System), the Securyzr™ iSE neo Series are the most advanced security subsystems

ever proposed, backed-up by over 1 billion deployments and down to the most advanced technology nodes.



Efficient

Secure-IC’s extensive knowledge and culture for excellence provided the Securyzr™ neo Core Platform with top-notch security solutions, embedded into one core that has been optimized and enhanced for the best Power Performance Area (PPA). The result is a solution capable of answering market needs with the lowest silicon cost.



and Holistic

From anti-tampering to key management (Securyzr™ PUF and TRNG), from data encryption, secure boot, to security lifecycle management (Securyzr™ Server), the Securyzr™ neo Core Platform is the unique solution to secure any design and comply with all required certifications and standards.

