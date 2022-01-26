Fortrix is a self-contained, feature-rich IP platform which provides Root-of-Trust and cybersecurity features to chiplet based systems and standard SoCs. It’s unique combination of hardware and firmware provides NSA Suite-B and CNSA levels of performance with low power and low latency. Secure Boot, Root of Trust, Encryption/Decryption, Secure Communications, and Secure Firmware Update are among the features currently provided. CEVA has customized its security IP to meet the needs of chiplet based designs establishing a secure channel between Host and Companion chiplets to allow secure message passing, authentication, attestation, and firmware download. Take together, these features provide protection against a variety of threat vectors including; firmware copying/tampering, chiplet counterfeiting and chiplet disabling/modifying.



