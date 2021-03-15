Tunable SM4 (ECB, CBC, CTR, XTS, CCM, GCM) accelerator - optional SCA protection
PVT Sensor TSMC 40G
PVT sensor IP
- PVT Sensor - TSMC 7FF
- Temperature Sensor Deep NWELL, TSMC N5
- Temperature Sensor Non-Deep NWELL, TSMC N5
- In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N5
- Distributed Thermal Sensor (DTS) Deep NWELL, TSMC N5
- Distributed Thermal Sensor (DTS) Non-Deep NWELL, TSMC N5