SERDES IP 16Gbps per channel
Features
- 8 channel SERDES (TXRX), operating at data rates from 1.5Gbps to 16Gbps per channel
- Provides interfaces for multiple protocols
- TX with serial output driver, with calibrated on-chip termination resistor
- 5-tap TX de-emphasis
- Spread Spectrum Clocking (SSC)
- Serial input receiver with calibrated on-chip termination resistor
- AFE with Adaptive Continuous Time Linear Equalizer (ACTLE)
- Decision Feedback Equalization (DFE)
- Eye monitor
- Serial and parallel loopbacks
- Loss of signal detector
- AC JTAG
- 2 power supplies of 0.8V and 1.2V
