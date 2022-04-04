SHA256 is a Secure Hash Algorithms which is one of the latest hash functions standarized by the U.S Federal Government. SHA 256 IP Core Algorithm implements one-way hash functions that process a message digest. Such functions enables the determination of a message's integrity and provide 128 bits of security agains collison attacks . It computes a 256-bit message digest for messages of up to (2^64 – 1) bits. SHA 256 is critical for verification of digital signature, message authentications and generation of random numbers (bits)



CYB-SHA256 IP Core solution can be widely applied in the variety of cryptography designs to protect digital signature and identity authentication in order to avoid the attacks. The implementation is designed with high performance, simple interface that enable easy integration into SOC or FPGA applications.