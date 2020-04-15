The agileSCA TVC provides security and protection against side-channel attacks (SCA) and tampering through an array of configurable sensors that detect temperature shocks; supply voltage changes/glitches; and clock manipulation. The sensor array provides digital outputs to warn (secure) processors of intrusion attempts, thus enabling a holistic approach to hardware security.



The agileSCA TVC security sensors can be tuned to your specifications and is ideally suited for security and monitoring in applications such as in IoT, Security, Automotive, Medical, AI and general SoCs and ASICs.



Agile Analog designs are based on tried and tested architectures to ensure reliability and functionality. Our design methodology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable leading to analog IP that is more verifiable, more robust and more reliable. Our methodology also allows us to quickly re-target our IP to different process options.



For a further product information, please contact sales@agileanalog.com

Features

Configurable to your specification

Anti-tamper side-channel attack sensor

Temperature monitoring

Supply Voltage monitoring

Clock manipulation detector

Digital outputs

Low power

Embedded logic with AMBA APB interface to simplify test and operation

Compact die area

Standard CMOS process

Operation over wide temperature range: -40C to 125C

Benefits

Best-in-class deliverables for easy and seamless integration: our engineers have extensive experience taking complex SoCs from design to mass production

We believe that success is not just measured by delivery of netlist and layout, rather it extends to mass-production and beyond

Automated design procedure accelerates design time and enables quick re-centering with latest PDK updates so you can tape out with the latest foundry models

Tried and tested architecture ensures reliability and functionality

Deliverables

Datasheet

Design Report

Integration Guide

Test Guide

Integration model

Tapeout Checklist

Physical Verification Report

Functional models

Timing model (.LIB)

Layout Floorplanning (LEF)

Netlist (CDL)

Layout (GDSII)

Applications

IoT, Security, Automotive, AI, Medical, SoCs, ASICs

Block Diagram of the Side-Channel Attack TVC Sensors TSMC IP Core