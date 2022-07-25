Single-issue, in-order, 3-stage pipeline and RISC-V compatible MCU-class core, Ultra-low power RISC-V microcontroller
RISC-V microcontroller IP
- Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 16 registers
- Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 32 registers
- TESIC CC EAL5+ Secure Element IP Core
- 64-bit RISC-V microcontroller. Small core for 64-bit applications.
- 64-bit microcontroller highly-optimized for area, efficient performance, and simplified integration into 64-bit SoCs
- 32-bit RISC-V High Performance Microcontroller Class Processor