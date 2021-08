SM4 (former name “SMS4”) is a cryptographic standard published by the Office of State Commercial Cryptography Administration (OSCCA) of SCA as an industry cryptographic standard in 2012, and formalized as a Chinese National Standard (GB Standard) [GBT.32907-2016] in 2016. SM4 has also been standardized in [ISO.IEC.18033-3.AMD2] by the International Organization for Standardization in 2017 and adopted in TPM2.0 by the Trust Computing Group (TCG). Now SM4 is adopted in architectures Armv8.2-A and later.



Compliant with SM4 specifications, CYB-SM4 is an ideal solution for wireless communication, payment products and IoT devices with high implementation performance. It is fastly and easily integrated into ASIC and FPGA applications.