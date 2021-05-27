SM4-GCM Multi-Booster
The SM4-GCM (Galois Counter Mode) is an authenticated encryption algorithm which combines the SM4 counter mode for encryption and the Galois ﬁeld multiplier for the authentication. The encryption and authentication occur in parallel to enable high throughput.
The GCM cipher mode is well suited to secure high speed communication channels and is widely used in different standards.
The unique architecture enables high level of flexibility. The throughput and features requested will be taken into account in order to select the most optimal configuration. It is easily portable to ASIC and FPGA technologies and addresses a wide range of networking applications where security is a concern.
The SM4-GCM Multi-Booster crypto engine includes key management and context switching. The optimized context switching enables handling of multiple virtual streams of data within a single core. The key can be selected for each packet independently. The advanced pipelined architecture of the SM4-GCM core enables small data packets to be processed without penalty on performance.
For other SM4 solutions, please see SM4 Standard Crypto Engine (BA419) and SM4-XTS Multi-Booster (BA425).
