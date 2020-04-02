SM4-XTS Multi-Booster
This crypto engine targets high-performance applications such as data storage and memory encryption. Thanks to its scalability, it can be tailored to reach the best trade-off between performances, area and technology.
Overview
The SM4-XTS crypto engine is easily portable to ASIC and FPGA. It supports a wide range of applications on various technologies. The unique architecture enables a high level of flexibility. The throughput and features required by a specific application can be taken into account in order to select the most optimal and compact configuration.
For other XTS Multi-Booster solutions, please see dedicated product sheet: AES-XTS Multi-Booster (BA416). We also offer a multi-purpose SM4 Crypto Engine (BA419)
Features
- ASIC and FPGA
- High throughput:
- ASIC: >400 Gbps
- FPGA: 100 Gbps/s
- Scalable solution
- Can be provided with AXI DMA & software
- Masking option available with excellent protection against SPA & DPA
- Cipher stealing (optional)
- Low power feature
- Straight forward integration with simple FIFO interfaces
Benefits
- Off-the-shelf, predictable and silicon-proven solution
- Easy-to-Integrate
- Unrivaled speed performance
- Logic footprint optimized to performance requirements and used functionalities
- Scalable Multi-Core solution enabling best trade-off between area and performance
- Portable and optimized to ASIC or FPGA technology
- Upgradeable to new performance requirements or to new generations of ASIC or FPGA technology
- User-friendly Software API
Deliverables
- Netlist or RTL
- Scripts for synthesis
- Self-checking TestBench based on FIPS vectors
- Datasheet
- Integration guide
Applications
- Encrypted Disk/Data storage
- External memory encryption
Block Diagram of the SM4-XTS Multi-Booster IP Core
View SM4-XTS Multi-Booster full description to...
- see the entire SM4-XTS Multi-Booster datasheet
- get in contact with SM4-XTS Multi-Booster Supplier