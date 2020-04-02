The SM4-XTS Multi-Booster crypto engine includes a generic & scalable implementation of the SM4 algorithm (a block cipher specified by the OSCCA) making the solution ideal for high-end applications (including key, tweak, input and output registers and Galois field multiplier).



This crypto engine targets high-performance applications such as data storage and memory encryption. Thanks to its scalability, it can be tailored to reach the best trade-off between performances, area and technology.



Overview

The SM4-XTS crypto engine is easily portable to ASIC and FPGA. It supports a wide range of applications on various technologies. The unique architecture enables a high level of flexibility. The throughput and features required by a specific application can be taken into account in order to select the most optimal and compact configuration.



For other XTS Multi-Booster solutions, please see dedicated product sheet: AES-XTS Multi-Booster (BA416). We also offer a multi-purpose SM4 Crypto Engine (BA419)

Features

ASIC and FPGA

High throughput:

ASIC: >400 Gbps



FPGA: 100 Gbps/s

Scalable solution

Can be provided with AXI DMA & software

Masking option available with excellent protection against SPA & DPA

Cipher stealing (optional)

Low power feature

Straight forward integration with simple FIFO interfaces

Benefits

Off-the-shelf, predictable and silicon-proven solution

Easy-to-Integrate

Unrivaled speed performance

Logic footprint optimized to performance requirements and used functionalities

Scalable Multi-Core solution enabling best trade-off between area and performance

Portable and optimized to ASIC or FPGA technology

Upgradeable to new performance requirements or to new generations of ASIC or FPGA technology

User-friendly Software API

Deliverables

Netlist or RTL

Scripts for synthesis

Self-checking TestBench based on FIPS vectors

Datasheet

Integration guide

Applications

Encrypted Disk/Data storage

External memory encryption

Block Diagram of the SM4-XTS Multi-Booster IP Core