The Cadence® Tensilica® HiFi 1 DSP is the smallest and lowest power member of the HiFi DSP family, developed for battery-constrained applications, such as mobile, hearables, wearables, laptop, automotive, and IoT. Its small area reduces SoC cost. It accelerates AI functions with NN specific ISA and architectural features. It is ideally suited for always-on use cases with sensor fusion or voice/face trigger, along with running codecs and DSP/AI algorithms for pre-processing and post-processing.



