The intoPIX SMPTE 2110-22 Sub-system IP-cores (TX & RX) are combining the IPX-RTP-XS cores for JPEG XS RTP packetization / depacketization and the intoPIX JPEG XS codecs, namely the IPX-TicoXS or the IPX-TicoXS FIP IP-cores. This solution is ideal for implementers as it provides a fully integrated design, compliant with the JPEG-XS video transport over RTP standard, SMPTE 2110, IPMX and VSF TR08.



The intoPIX SMPTE 2110-22 Sub-system IP-cores are ideal to enable any existing SMPTE ST 2110 'uncompressed' FPGA video design to rapidly support SMPTE ST 2110-22 "compressed video" , as a almost 'plug and play' solution. Moreover, it can easily integrates with 2110 cores available from third party IP providers.



