SMPTE 2110-22 Sub-system (TX/RX) IP-cores for JPEG XS video over RTP encapsulation
The intoPIX SMPTE 2110-22 Sub-system IP-cores are ideal to enable any existing SMPTE ST 2110 'uncompressed' FPGA video design to rapidly support SMPTE ST 2110-22 "compressed video" , as a almost 'plug and play' solution. Moreover, it can easily integrates with 2110 cores available from third party IP providers.
View SMPTE 2110-22 Sub-system (TX/RX) IP-cores for JPEG XS video over RTP encapsulation full description to...
- see the entire SMPTE 2110-22 Sub-system (TX/RX) IP-cores for JPEG XS video over RTP encapsulation datasheet
- get in contact with SMPTE 2110-22 Sub-system (TX/RX) IP-cores for JPEG XS video over RTP encapsulation Supplier
Block Diagram of the SMPTE 2110-22 Sub-system (TX/RX) IP-cores for JPEG XS video over RTP encapsulation
Video Demo of the SMPTE 2110-22 Sub-system (TX/RX) IP-cores for JPEG XS video over RTP encapsulation
The IPX-RTP-XS IP-cores perform the RTP packetization/depacketization of streams containing video compressed with JPEG XS. The IP-cores can directly be interfaced with the TICO-XS encoder & decoder IP-cores, in full compliance with standardized JPEG XS transport over RTP.
The IPX-RTP-XS IP-cores are ideal to rapidly enable any existing uncompressed SMPTE ST 2110 workflow to also support the compressed SMPTE ST 2110-22 using JPEG XS over RTP.