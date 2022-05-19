SPD5 HUB MIPI I3C Interface
SPD5 DIMM IP
- Command/Address Block of DDR3 Combo PHY for DIMM version ; UMC 55nm SP/RVT LowK Logic Process
- Command/Address Block of DDR3 Combo PHY for DIMM version ; UMC 55nm LP/RVT LowK Logic Process
- Compensation Block of DDR3 Combo PHY for DIMM version ; UMC 55nm SP/RVT LowK Logic Process
- Compensation Block of DDR3 Combo PHY for DIMM version ; UMC 55nm LP/RVT LowK Logic Process
- Data Block of DDR3 Combo PHY for DIMM version ; UMC 55nm SP/RVT LowK Logic Process
- Data Block of DDR3 Combo PHY for DIMM version ; UMC 55nm LP/RVT LowK Logic Process