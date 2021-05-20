The ShortLink Sub-GHz Transceiver RF IP 'SL150_Sub1GHzTrx_1' is a complete mixed signal RF IP for the 868 and 915MHz frequency bands. It offers data rates between 1.2k to 500 kbps. The IP has support for FSK or GFSK modulation and demodulation. Sub-blocks such as transmitter, receiver, PLL, frontend can be licensed separately if desired. Detailed technical information available under NDA, please contact us.
Sub-GHz 868, 915MHz RF Transceiver
Sub-GHz 868, 915MHz RF Transceiver
Sub-GHz 868, 915MHz RF Transceiver
