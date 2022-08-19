USB3.2 SuperSpeed Hub



The Super Speed Plus USB bus is implemented as a separate dual-simplex dual lane data path consisting of two uni-directional differential links, one for transferring data from the host downstream to Hub3.2 or USB3.2 Peripherals and one for transferring data from Hub or Peripherals upstream to the USB host.



The D+/D- signal pins defined by USB 2.0 are not used for Super Speed Plus operation but are provided to allow for backward compatible operation.



Super-SpeedPlus USB3.2 Hub Controller (VUSB3.2 HUB)



The Vinchip VUSB3.2 HUB core provides a USB3.2 functional SSP US Controller, SSP Hub controller and SSP DS Controller that conforms to the USB 3.2 specification for Enhanced Super-Speed (with four different rates gen2x2 -20Gbps , gen2xl - 10Gbps , genlx2 - 10Gbps and genlxl -5 Gbps)and with backward compatible USB2.0 Hub (480, 12 and 1.5 Mbps) functions. The 3.2 Hub Repeater / Forwarder is responsible for connectivity setup, tear down, bus fault detection and recovery and connect / disconnect detection. Hub specific status and control commands allows host to configure the hub and control its individual downstream facing ports. The backward compatible USB 2.0 Hub core consists of Hub Controller, Repeater and Transaction Translator.



The VUSB3.2 HUB provides a USB 3.2 Transceiver Interface (UTMI extension to usb3.2) to connect to a super speed Plus transceiver.