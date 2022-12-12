Synopsys HBM3 Controller IP is optimized for power, latency, bandwidth, and area, supporting the JEDEC HBM3 standard. The controller interoperates with the Synopsys HBM3 PHY IP via an extended DFI 5.0 interface to create a complete memory interface solution. The HBM3 controller with pseudo channel support and flexible configuration options enhances memory bandwidth. The Controller includes software configuration registers, which are accessed through the Arm AMBA APB v2.0 specification interface. The Synopsys HBM3 Controller includes the advanced dynamic memory access command scheduler (eg. CAM, QoS), memory protocol handler (eg. refresh, refresh management), Power saving capabilities (eg. self-refresh, power down, DFI low power, frequency change), reliability features (Read/Write DQ parity, command access (CA) parity, single error correction—double error detection error correcting code—SEC-DED ECC), PHY management and DRAM maintenance control (controller update, PHY update, controller message) and pseudo-channel support.