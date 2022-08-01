MIPI DSI-2 Controller for Automotive
The DesignWare MIPI DSI/DSI-2 Host Controller supports the VESA DSC standard and enables dual MIPI DSI and DSI-2 use case enabling ultra high-definition resolution mobile systems. In addition, the controller is ASIL B Ready ISO 26262 certified, meeting the stringent requirements of automotive functional safety applications.
Synopsys’ DesignWare MIPI DSI/DSI-2 Host and Device Controllers and C-PHY/D-PHY, and D-PHY IP provide a complete display interface IP solution that enables designers to lower their risk and cost of integrating the MIPI DSI and DSI-2 interfaces into application processors, display bridge integrated circuits (ICs) and multimedia coprocessors, while improving time-to-market.
