Synopsys 3DIO is a specialized IO for multi-die integration. It includes multiple IP offerings for system-on-chip (SoC) designers to implement tunable, integrated multi-die design structures targeting HPC (AI), GPU, CPU, and mobile applications. The optimal area of the 3DIO IP Solution is carefully designed to be within the BUMP, providing significant advantages in implementation and signal routing.



Synopsys 3DIO is architected to support 2.5D, 3D and SoIC package form factors, with flexible physical dimensions on u-BUMP or TSV integration. It comprises a portfolio of 3DIO IP products enabling various use cases: Synthesizable 3DIO for automated placements of thousands of IOs on the bumps, Source Synchronous 3DIO (SS3DIO) for building custom macros, and fully integrated 3DIO-PHY for high performance and fast time-to-market. Synopsys 3DIO IP Solution is part of the Synopsys IP offering for Multi-Die Solutions including UCIe (PHY, Controller, VIP) and HBM3 IP.



The Synopsys 3DIO enables designers to create efficient chips in a faster time to market, accelerated with Synopsys 3DIC Compiler to ease integration and provide optimized power, performance, and area for a given technology.

