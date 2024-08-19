Synthesizable 3DIO IP for Flexible Physical Implementation
Synopsys 3DIO is architected to support 2.5D, 3D and SoIC package form factors, with flexible physical dimensions on u-BUMP or TSV integration. It comprises a portfolio of 3DIO IP products enabling various use cases: Synthesizable 3DIO for automated placements of thousands of IOs on the bumps, Source Synchronous 3DIO (SS3DIO) for building custom macros, and fully integrated 3DIO-PHY for high performance and fast time-to-market. Synopsys 3DIO IP Solution is part of the Synopsys IP offering for Multi-Die Solutions including UCIe (PHY, Controller, VIP) and HBM3 IP.
The Synopsys 3DIO enables designers to create efficient chips in a faster time to market, accelerated with Synopsys 3DIC Compiler to ease integration and provide optimized power, performance, and area for a given technology.
