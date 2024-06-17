Temperature Sensor IP 40nm
It precisely monitors and converts temperature readings in digitalized voltage. External chip diodes are connected to its pin interface to sense the external temperature. The sensor operates by receiving a Zero to Absolute Temperature (ZTAT) current from the BGR, which is then converted to a digital output through a 10-bit ADC running at a sampling rate of 160 kilo samples per second (ksps).To ensure accuracy, a single-point calibration method is employed, resulting in a trimmed accuracy of 0.249°C within a temperature range spanning from -40°C to 125°C, measured at a 3-sigma confidence level. In terms of physical dimensions, the layout occupies an area of 320μm X 176.15μm . TSMC40nm, 1p7m technology node is used for the layout.
Block Diagram of the Temperature Sensor IP 40nm IP Core
