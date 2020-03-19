Temperature Sensor SMIC
On modern SoCs, thermal management is critical for detection of security attacks and optimization of power, performance and area.
The agileTSENSE GP temperature sensor is ideally suited for sensing and temperature monitoring in IoT, Security, Automotive, AI and general SoCs and ASICs.
Agile Analog designs are based on tried and tested architectures to ensure reliability and functionality. Our automated design methodology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable leading to analog IP that is more verifiable, more robust and more reliable. Our methodology also allows us to quickly re-target our IP to different process options.
Features
- Configurable to your specification
- Customised design for simple SoC integration
- Accuracy (Uncalibrated) +/-5°C
- Accuracy (Calibrated) +/-1°C
- Single-point calibration
- Programmable threshold detection
- Analog and Digital outputs
- Low power consumption
- Embedded logic with AMBA APB interface to simplify test and operation
- Compact die area
- Standard CMOS process
- Operation over wide temperature range: -40C to 125C
Benefits
- Best-in-class deliverables for easy and seamless integration: our engineers have extensive experience taking complex SoCs from design to mass production
- We believe that success is not just measured by delivery of netlist and layout, rather it extends to mass-production and beyond
- Automated design procedure accelerates design time and enables quick re-centering with latest PDK updates so you can tape out with the latest foundry models
- Tried and tested architecture ensures reliability and functionality
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Design Report
- Integration Guide
- Test Guide
- Integration model
- Tapeout Checklist
- Physical Verification Report
- Functional models
- Timing model (.LIB)
- Layout Floorplanning (LEF)
- Netlist (CDL)
- Layout (GDSII)
Applications
- IoT, Security, Automotive, AI, SoCs, ASICs
Block Diagram of the Temperature Sensor SMIC IP Core
