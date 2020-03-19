The agileTSENSE GP temperature sensor is a traditional VBE temperature sensor that amplifies the difference between two VBE voltages, and converts the result to a single-ended signal. This temperature sensor may be used in conjunction with the agileADC GP in order to provide a digital output with an overall relative accuracy of +/-5°C.

On modern SoCs, thermal management is critical for detection of security attacks and optimization of power, performance and area.

The agileTSENSE GP temperature sensor is ideally suited for sensing and temperature monitoring in IoT, Security, Automotive, AI and general SoCs and ASICs.

Agile Analog designs are based on tried and tested architectures to ensure reliability and functionality. Our automated design methodology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable leading to analog IP that is more verifiable, more robust and more reliable. Our methodology also allows us to quickly re-target our IP to different process options.

Features

Configurable to your specification

Customised design for simple SoC integration

Accuracy (Uncalibrated) +/-5°C

Accuracy (Calibrated) +/-1°C

Single-point calibration

Programmable threshold detection

Analog and Digital outputs

Low power consumption

Embedded logic with AMBA APB interface to simplify test and operation

Compact die area

Standard CMOS process

Operation over wide temperature range: -40C to 125C

Benefits

Best-in-class deliverables for easy and seamless integration: our engineers have extensive experience taking complex SoCs from design to mass production

We believe that success is not just measured by delivery of netlist and layout, rather it extends to mass-production and beyond

Automated design procedure accelerates design time and enables quick re-centering with latest PDK updates so you can tape out with the latest foundry models

Tried and tested architecture ensures reliability and functionality

Deliverables

Datasheet

Design Report

Integration Guide

Test Guide

Integration model

Tapeout Checklist

Physical Verification Report

Functional models

Timing model (.LIB)

Layout Floorplanning (LEF)

Netlist (CDL)

Layout (GDSII)

Applications

IoT, Security, Automotive, AI, SoCs, ASICs

Block Diagram of the Temperature Sensor SMIC IP Core