T&V Sensor is a unique solution intended to continuously monitor IC status at several on-die locations. It is able to perform core voltage and die temperature measurement. T&V Sensor consists of measuring module, core voltage/temperature sensor units. Measuring module is a calculation center which performs temperature-to-digital or voltage-to-digital conversion and is able to maintain up to 8 sensor units of any (voltage/temperature) type. TS_mode<1:0> carries out selection of measured parameter (voltage or temperature).