TicoXS FIP is the smart path to AV over IP. With low logic & low memory, it delivers together the interoperable JPEG XS lightweight low latency compression and the innovative Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP) developed by intoPIX. It is the perfect match to offer the perfect quality with the lowest latency on any content and on Gigabit network.

TicoXS FIP can be used for any of your AV over IP applications including 4K/8K AV distribution using CAT5E or wireless applications using Wifi-6. It is also ideal for KVMs, video walls, display connectivity (including HDM for VR/AR)), multiviewers, command & control applications, etc. . TicoXS FIP is specifically optimized for the most demanding and critical graphical content and suitable for all types of content (Desktop, Gaming, Movies, …)

TicoXS FIP has a very small footprint on ASIC and FPGA and achieves also ultra-fast performances on CPU and GPU, which makes it ideal for workflows combining all sort of devices.

intoPIX is the leading provider of compression, image processing and video transport solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores, fast SDKs and software to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify connectivity.

The technology and associated products are covered by one or more claims of patents awarding intoPIX hard work and innovation

