TicoXS FIP UHD4K Encoder / Decoder IP-core with JPEG XS and Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP)
TicoXS FIP can be used for any of your AV over IP applications including 4K/8K AV distribution using CAT5E or wireless applications using Wifi-6. It is also ideal for KVMs, video walls, display connectivity (including HDM for VR/AR)), multiviewers, command & control applications, etc. . TicoXS FIP is specifically optimized for the most demanding and critical graphical content and suitable for all types of content (Desktop, Gaming, Movies, …)
TicoXS FIP has a very small footprint on ASIC and FPGA and achieves also ultra-fast performances on CPU and GPU, which makes it ideal for workflows combining all sort of devices.
intoPIX is the leading provider of compression, image processing and video transport solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores, fast SDKs and software to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify connectivity.
The technology and associated products are covered by one or more claims of patents awarding intoPIX hard work and innovation
Block Diagram of the TicoXS FIP UHD4K Encoder / Decoder IP-core with JPEG XS and Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP)
JPEG XS IP
