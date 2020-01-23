The TSN End Node IP core from NetTimeLogic is a standalone Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) single port end node core according to IEEE 802.1 and IEEE 1588 standards. It supports the same features as the TSN Network Node (switched endpoint) core except network redundancy. It is meant as a TSN co-processor enabling non-TSN aware interfaces (e.g. legacy or "normal"MAC) to support TSN features like scheduling, priority queues, credit shaping, cyclic forwarding and preemption. The core is intercepting the path between the Ethernet PHY and an Ethernet core that forwards or handles Ethernet frames (MAC, PHY or Switch). In addition, it has up to 8 streaming ports which allow to send and receive frames directly from the specific priority queues and phases.

All tables, protocols and algorithms are implemented completely in HW in the core, no CPU is required, except for configuration. This allows running TSN protocols completely independent and standalone from the user application.

Features

Up to 8 different priority queues, with freely definable VLAN priorities

Up to 8 phases per cycle according to priority queues

Cycle time and phase durations freely configurable (max 1 ms)

Frame scheduling according to IEEE 802.1 Qbv

Cyclic forwarding according to IEEE 802.1 Qch

Credit based shaper according to IEEE 802.1 Qav

Frame preemption according to IEEE 802.1 Qbu and IEEE 802.3 br can be enabled for the lowest priority to allow maximum bandwidth usage

Registerset to configure according to IEEE 802.1 Qcc

Synchronization with sub-microsecond accuracy according to IEEE 1588 Default-, Utility- or Power-Profile or according to IEEE 802.1 AS

One external port, one internal/interlink port. Interlink port is optional when AXI stream interfaces are used

Intercepts path between MAC and PHY

Supports up to 8 AXI streaming interfaces, one for each priority/phase

Full line speed

AXI4 Light register set or static configuration

MII/RMII/GMII/RGMII Interface support

Optional frame and error counters

Applications

Ethernet based automation net works

Substation automation

Distributed data acquisition

Robotic

Automotive

Test and measurement

Block Diagram of the Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) single port end node core