Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) single port end node core
All tables, protocols and algorithms are implemented completely in HW in the core, no CPU is required, except for configuration. This allows running TSN protocols completely independent and standalone from the user application.
Features
- Up to 8 different priority queues, with freely definable VLAN priorities
- Up to 8 phases per cycle according to priority queues
- Cycle time and phase durations freely configurable (max 1 ms)
- Frame scheduling according to IEEE 802.1 Qbv
- Cyclic forwarding according to IEEE 802.1 Qch
- Credit based shaper according to IEEE 802.1 Qav
- Frame preemption according to IEEE 802.1 Qbu and IEEE 802.3 br can be enabled for the lowest priority to allow maximum bandwidth usage
- Registerset to configure according to IEEE 802.1 Qcc
- Synchronization with sub-microsecond accuracy according to IEEE 1588 Default-, Utility- or Power-Profile or according to IEEE 802.1 AS
- One external port, one internal/interlink port. Interlink port is optional when AXI stream interfaces are used
- Intercepts path between MAC and PHY
- Supports up to 8 AXI streaming interfaces, one for each priority/phase
- Full line speed
- AXI4 Light register set or static configuration
- MII/RMII/GMII/RGMII Interface support
- Optional frame and error counters
Applications
- Ethernet based automation net works
- Substation automation
- Distributed data acquisition
- Robotic
- Automotive
- Test and measurement
Block Diagram of the Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) single port end node core
