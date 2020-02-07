The TSN Network Core (Switched End Node) from NetTimeLogic is a standalone Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) core according to IEEE 802.1, IEEE 1588 and IEC 62439-3 standards. It allows to connect to a TSN network, supporting time synchronization, network redundancy, priorities, traffic scheduling, cyclic forwarding, frame preemption, credit-based shaping, etc. It can either run as a Dual Attached Node (DAN) being a redundant endpoint or it can run as a Redundancy Box (RedBox) bridging between a redundant and a non-redundant network. There is also a mode which allows to use the node as a daisy chain node (Switched End Node). The core has three ports: A redundant pair named Ports A&B and an uplink/interlink named Port C. The core is intercepting the path between two Ethernet PHYs and an Ethernet core that forwards or handles Ethernet frames (MAC, PHY or Switch). In addition, it has up to 8 streaming ports which allow to send to and receive frames directly from the specific priority queues and phases.



All tables, protocols and algorithms are implemented completely in HW in the core, no CPU is required, except for configuration. This allows running TSN protocols completely independent and standalone from the user application.

Features

Up to 8 different priority queues, with freely definable VLAN priorities

Up to 8 phases per cycle according to priority queues

Cycle time and phase durations freely configurable (max 1 ms, min 31.25us)

Frame scheduling according to IEEE 802.1 Qbv

Cyclic forwarding according to IEEE 802.1 Qch

Credit based shaper according to IEEE 802.1 Qav

Frame preemption according to IEEE 802.1 Qbu and IEEE 802.3 br can be enabled for the lowest priority to allow maximum bandwidth usage

Registerset to configure according to IEEE 802.1 Qcc

Synchronization with sub-microsecond accuracy according to IEEE 1588 Default-, Utility- or Power-Profile or according to IEEE 802.1 AS

Supports the HSR and PRP redundancy protocol according to IEC 62439-3 rev 3 with hardware supervision handling and the Frame Replication & Elimination for Reliability (FRER) according to IEEE 802.1 CB

Can run as Dual Attached Node (DAN) or as Redundancy Box (RedBox) or Daisy Chain Node

Two forwarding ports, one internal/interlink port. Interlink port is optional when AXI stream interfaces are used

Intercepts path between MAC and two PHYs (DAN) or three PHYs (RedBox)

Supports up to 256 MACs connected to interlink port as well as promiscuous mode

Supports up to 8 AXI streaming interfaces, one for each priority/phase

Full line speed

AXI4 Light register set or static configuration

MII/RMII/GMII/RGMII Interface support

Optional frame and error counters per Port

Benefits

Coprocessor handling TSN completely standalone in the core.

No Software Stack required

Deliverables

Source Code (not encrypted, not obfuscated)

Reference Designs

Testbench with Stimulifiles

Configuration Tool

Documentation

Applications

Distributed data acquisition

Ethernet based automation networks

Automation

Robotic

Automotive

Test and measurement

Block Diagram of the Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) Switched End Node core