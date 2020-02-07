Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) Switched End Node core
All tables, protocols and algorithms are implemented completely in HW in the core, no CPU is required, except for configuration. This allows running TSN protocols completely independent and standalone from the user application.
Features
- Up to 8 different priority queues, with freely definable VLAN priorities
- Up to 8 phases per cycle according to priority queues
- Cycle time and phase durations freely configurable (max 1 ms, min 31.25us)
- Frame scheduling according to IEEE 802.1 Qbv
- Cyclic forwarding according to IEEE 802.1 Qch
- Credit based shaper according to IEEE 802.1 Qav
- Frame preemption according to IEEE 802.1 Qbu and IEEE 802.3 br can be enabled for the lowest priority to allow maximum bandwidth usage
- Registerset to configure according to IEEE 802.1 Qcc
- Synchronization with sub-microsecond accuracy according to IEEE 1588 Default-, Utility- or Power-Profile or according to IEEE 802.1 AS
- Supports the HSR and PRP redundancy protocol according to IEC 62439-3 rev 3 with hardware supervision handling and the Frame Replication & Elimination for Reliability (FRER) according to IEEE 802.1 CB
- Can run as Dual Attached Node (DAN) or as Redundancy Box (RedBox) or Daisy Chain Node
- Two forwarding ports, one internal/interlink port. Interlink port is optional when AXI stream interfaces are used
- Intercepts path between MAC and two PHYs (DAN) or three PHYs (RedBox)
- Supports up to 256 MACs connected to interlink port as well as promiscuous mode
- Supports up to 8 AXI streaming interfaces, one for each priority/phase
- Full line speed
- AXI4 Light register set or static configuration
- MII/RMII/GMII/RGMII Interface support
- Optional frame and error counters per Port
Benefits
- Coprocessor handling TSN completely standalone in the core.
- No Software Stack required
Deliverables
- Source Code (not encrypted, not obfuscated)
- Reference Designs
- Testbench with Stimulifiles
- Configuration Tool
- Documentation
Applications
- Distributed data acquisition
- Ethernet based automation networks
- Automation
- Robotic
- Automotive
- Test and measurement
Block Diagram of the Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) Switched End Node core
