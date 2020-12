XIP8001B from Xiphera is a True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Intellectual Property (IP) core designed in generic and portable VHDL. XIP8001B has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs, and consequently its design methodology is vendor-agnostic, and the functionality of XIP8001B does not rely on any FPGA manufacturerspecific features. XIP8001B includes the NIST SP 800-90B specified startup tests and online health tests.



The output of the entropy source (the so-called “raw bits”) in XIP8001B have been successfully tested with PractRand, gjrand, TestU01, NIST SP 800-22 statistical test suite and the dieharder test suite. XIP8001B includes a NIST SP 800-90B compliant AES-CBC-MAC -based entropy extractor, thus making XIP8001B suitable for use in a crypto module targeting a FIPS 140-2 certification.