This is an ultra-low leakage library. The GPIO has a typical leakage of only 150pA from VDDIO and 1nA from VDD. The library has a GPIO and an ODIO. The GPIO cell set can be configured as input or output and has an internal 50Kohm pull-up or pull-down resistor. Cells for I/O and core power and ground with built-in ESD circuitry are included. A power-on-control circuit is integrated into an available VDDIO cell. The library includes pads for analog signals and a 6.5V one-time-programming voltage. The GPIO can do TX and RX up to 100MHz. The ODIO is I2C compliant. ESD targets are 2KV HBM / 500V CDM with 2KV IEC 61000-4-2 system stress capability.