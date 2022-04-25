NIST-Certified Random Number Generator, software-only implementation using SRAM start-up values as source of randomness
TSMC CLN6FF Pre-search and Pipeline Ternary Content Addressable Memory Compiler
Given the desired size and timing constraints, the IGMTLSX08A compiler is capable of providing suitable synchronous TCAM instances models within minutes. It is capable of automatically generating the data sheets, Verilog behavioral simulation models, Place & Route (P & R) models, and test patterns for use in ASIC designs. The duty cycle length can be neglected as long as the setup/hold times and minimum high/low pulse widths are satisfied. This allows a more flexible clock falling edge during each operation.
View TSMC CLN6FF Pre-search and Pipeline Ternary Content Addressable Memory Compiler full description to...
- see the entire TSMC CLN6FF Pre-search and Pipeline Ternary Content Addressable Memory Compiler datasheet
- get in contact with TSMC CLN6FF Pre-search and Pipeline Ternary Content Addressable Memory Compiler Supplier