TSMC CLN7FF General Purpose PLL
The PLL incorporates several frequency dividers to generate various output frequencies for different applications. The power down mode is available to shut down the power of the PLL circuit. The bypass mode provides to bypass the output clock of PLL to the external reference clock.
Features
- TSMC CLN7FF 0.75V/1.8V Process
- Metal Scheme : 1P8M
- 1.8V analog supply operation and 0.75V digital supply operation
- 10 to 1000 MHz reference input clock
- De-skew mode
- Power-down mode
- Bypass mode
- Lock detection function
