TSMC CLN7FF GLink-3D Die-to-Die Slave PHY
The IP contains PMAD and PMAA modules. PMAA supports data transmission with DDR interface on data/address slice and SDR interface on command slice. PMAD provides parity generation and checker plus lane repair functions. PMAD also provides full Scan support, Loopback, BIST generator and checker plus data training with IGAD2DY02A (Master PHY).
View TSMC CLN7FF GLink-3D Die-to-Die Slave PHY full description to...
- see the entire TSMC CLN7FF GLink-3D Die-to-Die Slave PHY datasheet
- get in contact with TSMC CLN7FF GLink-3D Die-to-Die Slave PHY Supplier