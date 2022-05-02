IGAD2DX03A is a GLink-3D high speed die-to-die interface Slave PHY. It is used to transmit data between dies and assembled using TSMC System on Integrated Chips (SoIC) 3D stacking technology (3DFabric). The IP supports both Wafer-on-wafer (WoW) and Chip-on-wafer (CoW) assembly with both face to face and face to back options. It is used to communicate with IGAD2DY02A (Master PHY). Both IGAD2DY02A and IGAD2DX03A are built with TX and RX Data and Command Slices in a modular way. Each Data Slice allows transferring 16 bits at bit rate of 5.0 Gbps in one direction, totaling 80 Gbps per Data Slice.

The IP contains PMAD and PMAA modules. PMAA supports data transmission with DDR interface on data/address slice and SDR interface on command slice. PMAD provides parity generation and checker plus lane repair functions. PMAD also provides full Scan support, Loopback, BIST generator and checker plus data training with IGAD2DY02A (Master PHY).