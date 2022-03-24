The GUC's EMS-PHY SerDes supports multiple high speed wire-line communication standards. Supported standards include PCIe Gen1-Gen4, SAS-4 G1-G5 and analogous standards. The receiver equalizes and recovers incoming serial data and de-serializes the data stream into selectable 10/16/20/32/40/50/64-bit width data bus. The transmitter, similarly, serializes selectable 10/16/20/32/40/50/64-bit width data bus and drives the serialized data off-chip with built-in adjustable de-emphasis (FFE). EMS-PHY SerDes includes the physical media attachment layer (PMA) which is implemented as a hard macro and the physical coding sub-layer (PCS) which may be licensed separately through GUC or its 3rd party partners.