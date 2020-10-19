The TSN-SW implements a highly flexible, low-latency TSN Ethernet switch. It supports Ethernet bridging according to the IEEE 802.1Q-2018 standard and implements the essential TSN timing synchronization and traffic-shaping protocols,i.e.:



* IEEE 802.1as,

* 802.1Qav and 802.1Qbv,

* 802.1Qbu and 802.1br, and

* optionally the 802.1Qci and 802.1CB.



The quad-port, Layer-2 switch features cut-through switching at wire speed and can provide sub-microsecond port-to-port latency. The core is hence suitable for applications with demanding real-time requirements.



The TSN-SW operates efficiently under different usage scenarios and is highly configurable. Users can configure key factors via the core’s control registers:



the mapping of VLAN priority levels to TSN traffic classes,

the traffic scheduling and preemption parameters,

the treatment of special frames (i.e., broadcast, unknown, & internal), as well as

the VLAN ID and MAC lookup tables used for frame forwarding and filtering.

The host system can also switch the mode of operation of each individual port from cut-through to store-and-forward to eliminate the propagation of bad frames at the cost of increased latency. The core otherwise operates autonomously and only requires software assistance at runtime for correct time synchronization; a light-weight ptp/802.1AS software stack comes with the core for that purpose.



The TSN-SW uses standard AMBA® interfaces to ease integration. Its control and status registers are accessible via a 32-bit-wide APB bus, and packet data can be exchanged with the host system via AXI-Streaming interfaces with 32-bit data buses.



The TSN-SW is designed with industry best practices and is available in synthesizable RTL (Verilog 2001) source code or as a targeted FPGA netlist. Deliverables provide everything required for a successful implementation, including sample synthesis and simulation scripts, an extensive testbench, and comprehensive documentation.



