TSS GDDR6 PHY on TSMC 12nm from Openedges
At the system level, the GDDR6 OPHY was designed with minimal package substrate layer and PCB layer count in mind. This enables the integration of a GDDR6 memory sub-system solution in cost sensitive applications, such as consumer edge devices, AI, GPU, HPC, STB, SSD controllers, and application processors.
