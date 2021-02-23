Turnkey TWS Bluetooth Audio platform
The integrated hardware platform contains a single CEVA-BX1 processor core, an advanced power management unit, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.2 baseband controller IP and associated Bluetooth and audio peripherals.
The embedded CEVA-BX1 processor, with its unique VLIW/SIMD hybrid architecture is ideally suited for a complex mixture of control and signal processing code, delivering a compact code footprint with an optimized power profile.
The BlueBud hardware platform is driven by a comprehensive software framework, including a reference TWS earbud application to accelerate product development. This extensible software framework provides a full Bluetooth 5.2 protocol stack supporting both Classic and LE Audio, a comprehensive suite of CODECs, and an advanced TWS synchronization mechanism. The software framework incorporates SenslinQ, enabling structured customization with software plug-ins. The optional advanced voice and motion processing plug-ins from CEVA and its partners can be augmented with customer’s own plug-ins, leveraging in-house expertise in a modular fashion.
Block Diagram of the Turnkey TWS Bluetooth Audio platform IP Core
