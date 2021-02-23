Bluebud is a turnkey, feature-rich IP platform to streamline the development of SoC for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and other wireless audio devices such as headsets, speakers, smartwatches and smart glasses.

The integrated hardware platform contains a single CEVA-BX1 processor core, an advanced power management unit, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.2 baseband controller IP and associated Bluetooth and audio peripherals.

The embedded CEVA-BX1 processor, with its unique VLIW/SIMD hybrid architecture is ideally suited for a complex mixture of control and signal processing code, delivering a compact code footprint with an optimized power profile.

The BlueBud hardware platform is driven by a comprehensive software framework, including a reference TWS earbud application to accelerate product development. This extensible software framework provides a full Bluetooth 5.2 protocol stack supporting both Classic and LE Audio, a comprehensive suite of CODECs, and an advanced TWS synchronization mechanism. The software framework incorporates SenslinQ, enabling structured customization with software plug-ins. The optional advanced voice and motion processing plug-ins from CEVA and its partners can be augmented with customer’s own plug-ins, leveraging in-house expertise in a modular fashion.