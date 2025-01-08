The Synopsys UALink IP solution, consisting of UALink Controller, PHY, and verification IP, is designed to meet the performance requirements for AI Accelerator to AI Accelerator connections in the scale-up of AI clusters, compliant to the upcoming UALink Consortium specification. The best-in-class IP solution provides a standards-based option for AI hardware required to scale-up high density AI Accelerator to AI Accelerator connections, supporting rates up to 200Gbps per lane.



Synopsys’ complete UALink IP delivers a low-risk, standards solution optimized for power, performance, area and latency. Leveraging Synopsys’ extensive PCIe and Ethernet expertise and a proven track record in high-speed networking, AI and HPC SoC designs, designers can accelerate time-to-market and develop best in class AI hardware infrastructure, enabling a path to first pass silicon success.